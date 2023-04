Graham participated in the Miami East Junior High Track Invitational on Thursday.

For the boys, top placers included Sully Uhl in second place in the 110 hurdles (19.17), the 4×200 meter relay team of Uhl, Gavin McWhinney, Hunter DeMarco and Haden Lehman placing third (1:54.44) and Jesse Jenkins placing third in the 1,600 meter run (5:36.61) and the 800 (2:21.29). The boys squad placed 5th out of 14 teams.