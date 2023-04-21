Drug Take Back Day is Saturday in Urbana at Kroger

Saturday, April 22

Drug TakeBack Day in Urbana: 9 a.m. until noon, the Urbana Police Division, in partnership with the Urbana Kroger Pharmacy, will be providing citizens with a free opportunity to drop off old or unused medicines for disposal purposes. The collection will be accepting pills, liquids and needles but will not be accepting thermometers.

Celebrate Trails Day: at the Champaign Family YMCA from 9 a.m. to noon

Monday, April 24

Champaign County GOP Club meeting: 6 p.m. at the Art Studio at 119 Miami Street, (Mike Major Fine Art Gallery), Urbana. Matt Dolan, candidate for U.S. Senate for Ohio will be guest speaker. Public Parking available in the Square, across the street between Coppertop and Home Town Techs or at Vernon Funeral Home

Thursday, May 4

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale Member Only Presale event 9-11 a.m.

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Farmer’s Market: begins Saturdays – May 6 thru October, 9 a.m. to noon, 127 E. Market Street (behind fire station)

Champaign County Master Gardeners: Spring Make It Take It Pollinator Flower container, sun or shade, 10-11 a.m., county community center. $25 per container (soil, flowers, container); register go.osu.edu/makeit

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office

Saturday, May 20

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in North Lewisburg: 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at North Lewisburg Community Park

Sunday, May 21

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Monday, May 22

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in St. Paris: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at old junior high property

Saturday, June 10

Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event

Saturday, June 17

Vintage Car Show – Showcasing cars between 1890-1930: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana