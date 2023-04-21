Drug Take Back Day is Saturday in Urbana at Kroger

Saturday, April 22
Drug TakeBack Day in Urbana: 9 a.m. until noon, the Urbana Police Division, in partnership with the Urbana Kroger Pharmacy, will be providing citizens with a free opportunity to drop off old or unused medicines for disposal purposes. The collection will be accepting pills, liquids and needles but will not be accepting thermometers.
Celebrate Trails Day: at the Champaign Family YMCA from 9 a.m. to noon
Monday, April 24
Champaign County GOP Club meeting: 6 p.m. at the Art Studio at 119 Miami Street, (Mike Major Fine Art Gallery), Urbana. Matt Dolan, candidate for U.S. Senate for Ohio will be guest speaker. Public Parking available in the Square, across the street between Coppertop and Home Town Techs or at Vernon Funeral Home
Thursday, May 4
Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale Member Only Presale event 9-11 a.m.
Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale noon to 7 p.m.
Friday, May 5
Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Farmer’s Market: begins Saturdays – May 6 thru October, 9 a.m. to noon, 127 E. Market Street (behind fire station)
Champaign County Master Gardeners: Spring Make It Take It Pollinator Flower container, sun or shade, 10-11 a.m., county community center. $25 per container (soil, flowers, container); register go.osu.edu/makeit
Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office
Saturday, May 20
Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in North Lewisburg: 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at North Lewisburg Community Park
Sunday, May 21
Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Monday, May 22
Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in St. Paris: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at old junior high property
Saturday, June 10
Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event
Saturday, June 17
Vintage Car Show – Showcasing cars between 1890-1930: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Saturday, June 24
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Sunday, August 27
3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Friday, September 8
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 9
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana