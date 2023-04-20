Indians hold off Fairbanks in softball

Fourth-ranked Mechanicsburg scored a run in the fifth inning to knock off visiting Fairbanks, 5-4, in OHC softball on Thursday.

For the Indians, Aleesa Fraley and Jensen Patterson each had a double, Jasalyn Sartin had 2 doubles and earned the win and Emily Conley had a home run.

UHS falls

Visiting North Union beat Urbana, 19-0, in CBC softball on Thursday.

Graham loses

Visiting Kenton Ridge upended Graham, 11-2, in CBC softball on Thursday.

JV softball

WL-S beat Jonathan Alder, 3-2, in jayvee softball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers, Kaylee Blair, Audrey Collins and Briley Sullivan each had 2 hits. Blair, Whitney Strapp and Kennedy Wallace each had an RBI.