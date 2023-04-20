Indians, Climbers, Falcons win in baseball

Mechanicsburg held off visiting Greeneview, 8-6, in OHC baseball on Thursday.

For the Indians, Noah Dietrich was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI, Mason Hess was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and Lane Poland earned the win.

UHS prevails

Urbana defeated visiting North Union, 6-1, in CBC baseball on Thursday.

For the Hillclimbers, Jonathan Hildebrand earned the win and Will Donahoe and Colt Lafferty were each 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.

Graham wins

Ben Sells had 3 RBI as Graham blanked visiting Kenton Ridge, 10-0, in CBC baseball on Thursday.

For the Falcons, Adam Levy and Sam Ludlow were each 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.

WL-S falls

Visiting Northeastern upended WL-S, 15-7, in OHC baseball on Thursday.

The WL-S jayvee team beat Northeastern, 10-2, as Reese Oder earned the win.