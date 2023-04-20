Club News: Retired teachers visit B-17 restoration

Retired teachers visit B-17 restoration

On Tuesday, April 11, the Champaign County Retired Teachers Association hosted a very successful program at the Champaign County Aviation Museum in Urbana.

There were 45 attendees (retired teachers and area residents) for the program that featured the museum’s B-17 restoration project. Paul Poppel catered the luncheon which featured – what else? – Chicken wings!

An abbreviated meeting was held with reports from the groups various committee chairs. A report was given regarding monies collected for the association’s annual scholarship given to high school seniors interested in a career in education.

Another report dealt with the latest issues from the state teachers retirement association that affect area retired teachers. A report dealt with the results of a recent survey that was sent out to all retired Champaign County teachers encouraging new membership and asking for topics they’d like to see for future programs.

The meeting was concluded with a 50/50 drawing and a raffle of 4 Dayton Dragons tickets.

After the meeting, a donation was presented to the museum’s library of a diary from a B-17 navigator who survived 26 daylight bombings over Germany. Attendees were reminded that they can check out books from the huge collection in the museum’s library. It was also pointed out that the museum has a great website and even a live cam to check the progress being made on the restoration of the Champaign Lady, the B-17 that one day will be among only ten air worthy “Flying Fortresses” in the world.

Finally, the attendees were treated to a fascinating question and answer period featuring the B-17 project manager Randy Kemp.

The museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is located at 1652 North Main Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

All retired teachers who have taught in Champaign County or who now live in Champaign County are welcomed to attend the association’s next meeting on June 13 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 1999 OH-29, Urbana, Ohio.

-Submitted by Chuck Spinner