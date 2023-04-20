McVay to join Miami’s Cradle of Coaches in May

OXFORD, Ohio — Sean McVay ’08 is set to become the 10th coach immortalized with a bronze statue on the south end of Miami University’s Yager Stadium.

He will join Ara Parseghian, Paul Brown, Weeb Ewbank, John Harbaugh, John Pont, Carm Cozza, Bo Schembechler, Red Blaik, and Paul Dietzel. The statue unveiling/McVay’s Cradle of Coaches induction, which is open to the public, will take place at noon Saturday, May 6, in Yager Stadium’s Cradle of Coaches Plaza.

The Miami University graduate led the Los Angeles Rams to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in 2022, becoming the youngest (36) head coach in the history of the National Football League to capture a Super Bowl Championship. McVay played wide receiver for the RedHawks from 2004-2007, earning Miami’s Scholar-Athlete Award his senior season.

McVay joined the Rams on Jan. 12, 2017, and led them to five-straight winning seasons. He is the second-fastest coach in franchise history to reach the 50-win mark and was named AP Coach of the Year at the age of 31 following his first year with the Rams.

He has compiled a 67-41 record as head coach in the NFL, as well as a 7-3 postseason record that includes two trips to the Super Bowl. The Rams have three division titles under McVay, and four of his assistants have been hired as NFL head coaches since 2019 (Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Brandon Staley, and Kevin O’Connell).

Before joining the Rams, McVay spent seven seasons with Washington. He served as offensive coordinator from 2014-2016 and spent time as a tight ends coach (2011-2013) and an offensive assistant (2010). McVay also has spent time with the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League (2010) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2008-2009).

His grandfather, John McVay ’52, served in various roles with the San Francisco 49ers from 1980-1999, overseeing five Super Bowl championship squads and earning induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame in 2013.

Miami University’s King Library is also home to the Cradle of Coaches Archive, which was founded by Champaign County Common Pleas Court Judge Nick Selvaggio and Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout in 2000.