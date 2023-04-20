Millice, Morgan part of ‘Bad Art by Good People’

Submitted story

A popular local fundraiser that supports local arts returns this year.

The polls are now open for the 12th annual “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council (CCAC).

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist “celebrities” creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

This year’s local artists include John Atkins, retired funeral director; Nicole Bloemhard, The Peoples Savings Bank; Marsha Hiltibran, Crabill’s; David Hoskins, Civista Wealth Management; Kate Johnson, Carmazzi’s; Chad Lensman, Graham Local Schools; Isabel Martin, Bell’s Flowers; Bobbi McKee, Downsize Farm/Spotted Cow/Spotted Owl; Brad Millice, Farmers and Merchants State Bank; Jeff Morgan, Scott’s; Jeramiah Stocksdale, Bundy Baking Solutions; Michael Terry, Champaign County Sheriff Office; Patrick Trenor, Urbana City Schools and Lisa Yates, BHHS Metro & Fields Realty.

Featured today are Brad Millice and Jeff Morgan

Brad Millice: Commercial Banker at Farmers & Merchants State Bank

Education: Triad High School & Bachelors Degree from Bowling Green State University

Organization Affiliations: Member of the Urbana Rotary Club, serve on the Wayne Township Park Committee, Triad Jr. Basketball Board

Arts Involvement: I’m pretty good at coloring “In the Lines” when drawing pictures with my daughter!

Special Skills or Interests: I enjoy outdoor activities, basketball, golf, and coaching my kids.

Comments about artwork: A hand-cut piece of wood from property in Cable, Ohio. Decorated with an image of the flag of the great state of Ohio.

Jeff Morgan: Works at Scott’s

Graduated from Urbana High School

Organization Affiliations: In the past I served on the Board of Habitat for Humanity and helped on the build sites.

Arts Involvement: This year I have hosted paint & sip parties.

Special Skills and Interests: My skills include construction, woodworking, and designing projects.

Comments about your Artwork: As I decided what to create for my project, I thought about different activities and hobbies I enjoy. Woodworking is an enjoyable pastime of mine so I decided to base my art using that medium. All of the wood is made of recycled pallets. The theme is outdoors camping. Camping has always been a big part of my life. When my wife and I go camping or traveling, we love to visit wineries. Our favorite winery, the Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar, is quite close so I decided to incorporate Dragonflies into the piece.

____

The celebrity artist this year is Carol Burnett, American actress, comedian, singer and writer. This piece was donated to the fundraiser by Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout and it will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, May 5.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

Dinner auction

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 -9 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the VFW Hall, 220 East Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after dinner. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

The gold sponsors for the event are The V. Patrick Hamilton Group/REMAX Alliance and Patrick & Tiffany Field.

Silver sponsor is CRSI.

Bronze sponsors are Civista Bank and Henderson Land Investment Company.

Check out the Arts Council’s Facebook page for information leading up to the event at www.facebook.com/CCACUrbana.

For more information, contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.

Info from Champaign County Arts Council

Jeff Morgan works at Scott’s. Submitted photo