WL-S girls defeat North Union in track

West Liberty-Salem hosted North Union in a dual track and field meet Tuesday at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers were victorious scoring 107 points to North Union’s 28.

First-place finishers for WL-S were Aubree Timmons shot put (30-02), Isabella Hardwick discus (96-11), Elise Longshore pole vault (9-0), Anna Knox high jump (4-06), Chloe Griffith long jump (13-06.5) and 100 (14.29), Sophia Hardwick 100 hurdles (17.55) and 300 hurdles (49.15), Malia Miller 1,600 (5:55.44), Ashley Yoder 800 (2:34.10), Breece Gullett 400 (1:06.81), 4×800 relay team-Gullett, Miller, Gwen McCullough, Lily Smith (10:52.62), 4×200 relay team-S. Hardwick, McCullough, Griffith, Mallory Bostick (1:56.01), 4×100 relay team-Tori Douthwaite, E. Longshore, Griffith, McCullough (55.13) and 4×400 relay team – Yoder, Boyd, McCullough, Bostick (4:27.62).

Triad track

The Triad girls team placed 4th out of 9 squads and the boys were 7th at the Greenon Invitational on Tuesday.

Placing first for the Cardinals were Cayla Eaton – 100 hurdles (16.12), 300 hurdles (50.97), 200 meter dash (28.10), and long jump (15-6.25) and Abbey Overfield in the 400 meter dash (1:05.60).

Placing second were Awsom Mitchell in the 200 meter dash (23.07) and long jump (19-1.5) and Mia LeMay in the discus (91-11).

Mitchell placed third in the 100 meter dash (11.36), Overfield placed third in the 200 meter dash (29.02) and Jacob Haser was third in the pole vault (8-6).