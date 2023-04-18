Tigers, Indians, Cards earn wins in baseball

West Liberty-Salem beat Cedarville, 14-6, in OHC baseball on Tuesday.

The offensive onslaught by the Tigers was led by Austin Olejniczak (home run), Jeremiah Johnson and Isaac Sertell, who all drove in runs and Peyton Hull earned the victory.

Indians win

Visiting Mechanicsburg defeated Madison Plains, 16-1, in OHC baseball on Tuesday.

For the Indians, Mason Hess was 3 for 5 with a triple and 3 RBI, Lane Poland was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Noah Dietrich was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Mason Hess earned the win.

Triad wins

Visiting Triad downed Springfield Catholic Central, 8-4, in OHC baseball on Tuesday.

For the Cardinals, Tyler Perry and Drue Instine were each 3 for 5 with an RBI.

Falcons fall

Visiting Indian Lake knocked off Graham, 7-3, in CBC baseball on Tuesday.

For the Falcons, Ian Grider was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Eli Hollingsworth was 2 for 4.