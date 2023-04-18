Stretching for the shot

By
Urbana Daily Citizen
-

Urbana first singles player Breyden Spriggs (pictured) returns a shot during Tuesday’s boys tennis match with visiting Kenton Ridge. The Hillclimbers lost the match, 4-1.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

Urbana first singles player Breyden Spriggs (pictured) returns a shot during Tuesday’s boys tennis match with visiting Kenton Ridge. The Hillclimbers lost the match, 4-1.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR