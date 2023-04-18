Tigers, Indians prevail in softball

Visiting West Liberty-Salem beat Cedarville, 10-0, in OHC softball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers, Kennedy Wallace gave up 2 hits with 8 strikeouts to earn the win, Whitney Strapp was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and a double, Kaylee Blair was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Wallace, Brielle Milliron and Rylie Schultz each had 1 hit with 2 RBI.

Indians win

Visiting Mechanicsburg routed Madison Plains, 18-1, in OHC softball on Tuesday.

For the Indians, Addie DeLong was 4 for 4 with 2 triples and a double, Peyton Groves was 2 for 3 with a double and 3 RBI, Emma Rodgers was 2 for 4 with a triple, Taylor Rausch was 2 for 3 with a double and 3 RBI, Jasalyn Sartin had a double and 5 RBI and Jensen Patterson was the winning pitcher.

Falcons fall

Visiting Indian Lake beat Graham, 8-1, in CBC softball on Tuesday.

For the Falcons, Mackenzie Clark was 2 for 3.