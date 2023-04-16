UPD: Woman killed in downtown Urbana apartment; man arrested

A woman died in downtown Urbana on Saturday night in the Endowment Building, 113 S. Main St., after being shot by her roommate inside apartment #201, according to information from Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell.

A 911 emergency call came in at 9:28 p.m. Saturday to central dispatch, prompting Urbana Police and Fire Divisions to respond to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers located a female resident inside the apartment.

Kaden M. Harkins, age 25, was declared deceased at the scene by Champaign County Coroner Dr. Joshua Richards.

When officers arrived at the scene, Jamie J. King, age 30 who resided with Harkins, was located outside the Endowment Building and detained by police. King was taken into custody and transported to the Urbana Police Division after it was confirmed Harkins was deceased.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations Crime Scene Unit helped police process the scene and collect evidence after two BCI agents arrived to assist. Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi assisted police at the division office as search warrants were drafted in the case.

On Sunday morning, police charged King with first-degree felony murder and having weapons under disability – a third degree felony that stems from King having previously been convicted of a felony of violence.

After he was processed at the police division, King was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail in Mechanicsburg and is being held on $510,000 bond pending his initial appearance in Champaign County Municipal Court on Monday. Lingrell said additional charges may be forthcoming in the days ahead.

Harkins’ body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton, where a forensic autopsy was to be completed on Sunday. Urbana Police notified Harkins’ next of kin of her death.

“I appreciated the combined efforts of my officers and crime scene technicians from Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, who worked together throughout the night Saturday and into Sunday to gather information and evidence to help solidify our criminal case,” Lingrell said. “I also appreciated the patience of the manager and the residents who reside in this apartment building, who were somewhat inconvenienced by the large turnout of law enforcement and the partitioning off of sections of the building while the scene was processed.”

Lingrell said no further details about the homicide will be made available at this time.

“Because of the serious nature of this crime, and while we await the results of the autopsy, police will not be addressing anything further about this murder as we move into the judicial phase of this case,” Lingrell said.

Jamie King Photo courtesy of Tri-County Jail