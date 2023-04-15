National Library Week begins April 23

By Gloria Malone

The Friends of the Champaign County Library invite you to celebrate National Library Week from April 23-29.

The library has a wonderful, multi-faced “Story to Tell” of the adventures awaiting you, and National Library Week offers a great time to explore these services.

From audiobooks to the creative Imagine Lab, the library strives to better the community. Whether it be participating in Storytime, exploring the local history and genealogy services, utilizing the technology trainers, or getting your hands on a Grab and Go Kit, the library has an “adventure” for everyone.

The Champaign County Library will host a variety of children’s programs during National Library Week including Lego Club (Main), Storytimes (both locations) and Drop in Crafts (both locations). Programs for teens and adults include a Maker Kit Showcase and Paper Flower Craft. Adult programs include Converting Memories to Digital Files and Researching the Urbana Newspaper Database.

So, stop in at the Champaign County Library, located at 1060 Scioto St., or the North Lewisburg Branch Library, located at 161 Winder St., to get “the rest of the story.” Be sure to give the staff a “thank you” for all that they do.

Visit champaigncountylibrary.org for more information on the Champaign County Library and the services it offers.

Gloria Malone is Programming & Outreach Coordinator for the Champaign County Library