The former county hospital building, located on U.S. Route 68 south of Urbana behind Vancrest, has been demolished. The county opted to remove it as a possible magnet for trespassers. Demolishing it also removed an eyesore in the area, which also hosts county recycling bins. The county hospital served the community prior to the modern and current hospital Mercy Health, formerly Mercy Memorial, being constructed in Urbana.

