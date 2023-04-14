Johnson, Lensman part of ‘Bad Art by Good People’

Submitted story

A popular local fundraiser that supports local arts returns this year.

The polls are now open for the 12th annual “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council (CCAC).

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist “celebrities” creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

This year’s local artists include John Atkins, retired funeral director; Nicole Bloemhard, The Peoples Savings Bank; Marsha Hiltibran, Crabill’s; David Hoskins, Civista Wealth Management; Kate Johnson, Carmazzi’s; Chad Lensman, Graham Local Schools; Isabel Martin, Bell’s Flowers; Bobbi McKee, Downsize Farm/Spotted Cow/Spotted Owl; Brad Millice, Farmers and Merchants State Bank; Jeff Morgan, Scott’s; Jeremiah Stocksdale, Bundy Baking Solutions; Michael Terry, Champaign County Sheriff Office; Patrick Trenor, Urbana City Schools and Lisa Yates, BHHS Metro & Fields Realty.

Featured today are Johnson and Lensman

Kate Johnson: Owner of Carmazzi’s

Education-Bachelor of Science Journalism, Ohio University

Licensed Massage Therapist, Pinnacle Career Institute, Kansas City, MO

Arts Involvements-Formerly worked at Onslow County Council for the Arts, Jacksonville, NC and Kentucky Art and Craft Foundation, Louisville, KY

Comments about your artwork: I have absolutely no art skills, whatsoever. In fact, one time while volunteering with a PTA, my job was to paint a black base coat on spooky black cats. Someone had to repaint them. True story.

Ironically, my first professional job after college was with the Onslow County Council for the Arts in Jacksonville, NC. While I didn’t possess any art skills, I certainly grew to love and appreciate all forms of art and craft. I am constantly amazed at the skill and talent I see everywhere.

I hesitantly accepted the challenge of Bad Art by Good People. Truly, no art skills. My friend had made me a beautiful jewelry collage that is gorgeous. If my house were on fire, this is the one thing I would take with me, that is how beautiful it is. I love vintage jewelry, so I thought I’d try a collage. I call it “I heart Champaign.”

Chad Lensman: Superintendent Graham Local Schools

Education-Kent State University

Organization Affiliations: St Paris Lions Club, Youth Coach, Graham Youth Wrestling, Graham Youth Athletic Association, Champaign County 4-H

Arts Involvement: Doodler and stick figure expert! I am fortunate to work with two of the best artists and art instructors around!

Special skills or Interests-Browns, Buckeyes, 4-H/Swine, Graham Falcons, Family-Wife-Shannon, Son-Cade, Daughter, Ayla.

Comments about artwork: 4-H played such a huge role in my youth and now my kids are able to experience what I loved each year. Our family has had a hog farm since the late 1970s. The glasses represent that original logo; “With our eyes on progress.” I am proud to come from a county where 4-H plays such an important role in the lives of so many.

____

The celebrity artist this year is Carol Burnett, American actress, comedian, singer and writer. This piece was donated to the fundraiser by Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout and it will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, May 5.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

Dinner auction

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 -9 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the VFW Hall, 220 East Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after dinner. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

The gold sponsors for the event are The V. Patrick Hamilton Group/REMAX Alliance and Patrick & Tiffany Field.

Silver sponsor is CRSI.

Bronze sponsor is Civista Bank.

Check out the Arts Council’s Facebook page for information leading up to the event at www.facebook.com/CCACUrbana.

For more information, contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.

Info from Champaign County Arts Council

Chad Lensman is pictured with his 4-H inspired art. Submitted photo