Mechanicsburg routs Greenon in softball

Mechanicsburg defeated visiting Greenon, 20-1, in OHC softball on Monday.

For the Indians, Addie DeLong, Emma Rodgers and Emily Conley each had 4 RBI.

WL-S wins

West Liberty-Salem beat Madison Plains, 3-2, in OHC softball on Monday.

For the Tigers, Brooklyn Wilcoxon was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Kaylee Blair was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and a double, Briley Sullivan had an RBI double and Ava Buck was 2 for 3.

Graham falls

North Union downed visiting Graham, 13-3, in CBC softball on Monday.

UHS loses

Ben Logan beat visiting Urbana, 15-1, in CBC softball on Monday.