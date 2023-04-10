Mechanicsburg routs Greenon in softball

Mechanicsburg defeated visiting Greenon, 20-1, in OHC softball on Monday.
For the Indians, Addie DeLong, Emma Rodgers and Emily Conley each had 4 RBI.
WL-S wins
West Liberty-Salem beat Madison Plains, 3-2, in OHC softball on Monday.
For the Tigers, Brooklyn Wilcoxon was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Kaylee Blair was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and a double, Briley Sullivan had an RBI double and Ava Buck was 2 for 3.
Graham falls
North Union downed visiting Graham, 13-3, in CBC softball on Monday.
UHS loses
Ben Logan beat visiting Urbana, 15-1, in CBC softball on Monday.