Indians knock off Greenon in baseball

Mechanicsburg beat visiting Greenon, 8-2, in OHC baseball on Monday.

For the Indians, Conner Eyink had a double and 2 RBI, Eli Potter had 3 RBI and Lane Poland scored 3 runs.

Brennin Eyink earned the win and had 8 strikeouts.

WL-S wins

Visiting WL-S defeated Madison Plains, 10-6, in OHC baseball on Monday.

Peyton Hull earned the win for the Tigers, allowing no runs on two hits, striking out four and walking one.

Jayden Temple, Eli Allen, Hull and Jeremiah Johnson each managed multiple hits for WL-S.

UHS prevails

Visiting Urbana scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to upend Ben Logan, 4-3, in CBC baseball on Monday.

For UHS, Will Donahoe was 2 for 4 and Jaden Hopkins had 2 RBI.

Graham wins

Visiting Graham defeated North Union, 9-6, in CBC baseball on Monday.

For the Falcons, Casey Kelley was 3 for 3 and Holden Dunham was 2 for 4.

Triad falls

Greeneview downed visiting Triad, 14-4, in OHC baseball on Monday.

For the Cardinals, Michael Warner had an RBI.