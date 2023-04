Graham competed in the Triad Junior High Track Invitational on Saturday.

Top finishers and earning medals for the GJHS boys included second-place finishes from Alex Daubenspeck in pole vault (6-6) and the 4×800 meter relay team of Jaxon Bowman, Dylan Clem, Hunter Demarco and Jessie Jenkins. Daniel Bonham was 3rd in high jump (4-10). The boys team finished 8th out of 14 teams.

For the girls, Grace Yukon was third in the 400-meter dash (1:11.10). The girls finished 11th out of 16 teams.