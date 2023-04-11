First Responders day is May 24

Submitted story

Frank Lewis, of Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services has announced they will host the 5th annual First Responders Appreciation Honor Field. This year the field will honor our local Police Department and proceeds will fund their “Cops & Bobbers” program for local youth and the Urbana Fire Division “Youth Fire Academy.” The field will be set up on the lawn at Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital. “We wanted to take this opportunity to let our local First Responders know we appreciate them and all they continue to do for our community,” says Mr. Lewis. “This is just a small way for us to show our appreciation and let them know we think they are heroes.”

Each flag in this First Responders Honor Field memorial represents a million thank you’s to the First Responders in our community. Each flag is a visible reminder of the selfless, dedicated service to our community each one of these local heroes gives.

From May 20-30, 2023, volunteers and organizers will transform the grassy lawn at Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital into a tribute of red, white and blue. The 8 foot tall American flags, paying tribute to our first responders who have sacrificed and risked their lives to serve our community and to keep us safe. This incredible and patriotic event is free and hosted by Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services and Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. The field of flags is being funded through business sponsors and flag sales. Individuals and businesses can sponsor a flag to honor our local first responders. Funds raised through sponsorships and flag sales will fund the Urbana Fire Division “Youth Fire Academy” and the Urbana Police Division “Cops and Bobbers” program which will be a fishing program for area youth.

For sponsorship forms or more information contact Frank Lewis at 937-653-4227 or visit

https://www.healingfield.org/urbanaoh23.

Info from event organizers