PET OF THE WEEK

Hi! My name is Trinity and I am a tabby domestic short hair girl. I am just under a year old and I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. I came to Barely Used Pets when I was only one week old with my mom and my siblings. We were living in a barn and mom was so tiny that when she had us that the lady was afraid that something would happen to all of us. So she brought us here because she said my mom was lovable and would make a great companion for someone. Mom has been adopted and there is just me and my sister, Taylor, left and we are looking for our new forever homes! Please come and see me!

