Mechanicsburg prevails in softball

Visiting Mechanicsburg routed Berne Union, 15-0, in non-league softball on Friday.

For the Indians – who scored 12 runs in the fifth inning – Aleesa Fraley and Mylee DeLong each had 3 RBI and Jasalyn Sartin and Emily Conley each had 3 hits.

WL-S loses

Visiting Greeneview beat WL-S, 9-5, in OHC softball on Friday.

For the Tigers, Brittany Neer had 2 RBI and Brooklyn Wilcoxon was 2 for 4.

UHS falls

Northwestern defeated visiting Urbana, 16-6, in CBC softball on Thursday.

The Warriors had 16 hits in the game and scored 9 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

On Friday, Kenton Ridge topped visiting Urbana, 10-0, in CBC softball.

The Hillclimbers had 5 hits and committed 4 errors.

Graham loses

Tecumseh beat visiting Graham, 3-1, in CBC softball on Friday.

For the Falcons, Marissa Pine had a double and took the loss.