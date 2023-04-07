Local faith calendar: Easter events planned

Editor’s note: This weekly article features unique or one-time events for local churches. Email such event information to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com by noon on Wednesdays. Standard church contact information is listed in the Champaign County Area Churches Directory each week, published below. Any changes for that list should also be sent to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com. Changes to the church directory are made each month.

___

First Baptist Church of Urbana, located at 401 N. Main Street, will meet for worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. On this “Easter Sunday” Pastor Brian Wonn is planning to preach from Romans 6:8-14 to consider the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ; and what it means for believers to have died with Christ and then to live with Christ. There will be a continental style breakfast available from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Nursery and Children’s classes will be available for children through the sixth grade. The worship service will also be available via livestreaming from a YouTube link on the Facebook page. (www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistUrbana/)

____

Join us at Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union (1115 N. Main Street) on Easter Sunday morning at 10:30 as we worship Our Risen Lord!

___

The Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St., invites the community to the following Holy Week worship services:

Easter Services, Sunday, April 9

8 a.m. Sunrise Service: A drive-in service at Freedom Grove Park by the Champaign County Community Center. Sit in your car and listen on the radio, or bring a chair and sit outside, weather permitting. Breakfast will be available. Text “breakfast” to 937-653-4593 to sign up.

10:30 a.m. Easter Service: At the church, to celebrate Christ’s resurrection.

Easter offering will be collected to support:

· Champaign County Hope4Good, a nonprofit through which local churches help meet community members’ needs, such as rental assistance, home repairs, food, children’s needs, and more.

· Urbana Elementary School’s collection of sweat pants (S, M, L) and headphones, to help students in need succeed.

For more information, visit urbanaumc.com.

___

Pastor Doug Bovey will be conducting Holy Week Services at Catawba and Mutual Grace United Methodist Churches. On Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. a combined Good Friday Service will be held at the Mutual Grace UMC. That service will commemorate Jesus’ crucifixion and death on the cross and will recall the events leading up to Jesus’ resurrection on Easter Sunday. Refreshments and a time of fellowship will follow. Catawba and Mutual will return to their normal Sunday schedules on Easter Sunday April 9 as Pastor Doug completes his Easter Series celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Community members are cordially invited to join both churches for these Holy Week Services.

____

Easter at Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. state Route 29 Urbana:

· 6:30 a.m. – Easter at the Naz starts off with an awesome outdoor Sunrise Service. We will sing and praise our Risen Savior as we watch the beautiful sunrise.

· 7:30-9:30 a.m. – Following the service, we will serve Sunrise Breakfast in the fireside room. This will be a great time of fellowship and all are welcome.

· 9:30 a.m. – The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will start at 9:30 a.m. Be there to gather eggs and take a few pictures. Age 2- 5th grade are welcome to participate.

· 10 a.m. – Our Easter Celebration Service starts at 10 a.m. We will come together and celebrate what Jesus has done.

All are invited to attend. For more information checkout our website www.urbananaz.com.