PAWS PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Gemma! She is a beautiful 2-1/2-year-old spayed tabby. Gemma is a quiet, sweet kitty who loves people; however, she is not fond of dogs. She’s looking for a home without any of those! Other than that, Gemma will do well in just about any home. Come meet her in the Catacabana Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS