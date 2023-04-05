Drug Take Back Day is April 22 in Urbana

Submitted story

On Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. until noon, the Urbana Police Division, in partnership with the Urbana Kroger Pharmacy, will be providing citizens with a free opportunity to drop off old or unused medicines for disposal purposes.

The collection will be accepting pills, liquids and needles but will not be accepting thermometers.

The drop-off point will be located in front of Kroger, 1637 E. U.S. Route 36, where Urbana police and Kroger pharmacists will be there to meet and assist drive-up or walk-up visitors dropping off medications.

All collected pills are logged into the Property Control System at the Urbana Police Division and then later turned over to the local Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for final disposal.

This program helps keep the community safe by keeping old or unused drugs from being used inappropriately and makes sure that they are disposed of properly.

Info from event organizers