DeLong earns player of the week honors

PIQUA – The Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) has named Edison State Community College sophomore Hanna DeLong of Mechanicsburg the OCCAC Softball Position Player of the Week for March 27-April 2.

DeLong was also named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Softball D-II Player of the Week.

DeLong picks up her second career weekly OCCAC honor after doing so on March 28, 2022, as a freshman.

The utility option, spending time at both catcher and second base during the week, is riding a 12-game hitting streak that includes 13 hits during the week’s 5-1 showing for the Lady Chargers. She batted .619 (13-21) for the week with a whopping 15 RBI.

The Chargers are currently 10-8 overall and 5-3 in the OCCAC.