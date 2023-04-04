Upcoming local events and gatherings

Wednesday, April 5

Gloria Theatre: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

Gloria Theatre: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG), 6:30 p.m., sponsored by Champaign Co. DJFS

Friday, April 7

Mercy Health- Urbana Hospital community blood drive: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St., Urbana.

Gloria Theatre: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Annual Urbana Community Easter Egg Hunt: begins promptly at noon; will be held on the grassy hill in front of the Moss Gym at Urbana High School, 500 Washington Ave., Urbana

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG), 10 a.m. River of Life offering Kid’s Club special showing for children; 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Gloria Theatre: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG), 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, April 10

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Board office located at 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100. There will not be a May 2 Special/Primary Election held in Champaign County.

Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

DAR History presentation at Champaign County Historical Society: at 2 p.m.,Chapter Regent, Kim Snyder, will give a presentation on the history of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), the history of the local Urbana Chapter, the Ohio State Society, and the impact of these local women. NSDAR is the largest lineage based women’s service organization in the world. Chapters exist in all 50 states and in countries around the world. Come learn how these descendants of American Revolution Patriots have impacted Champaign County for more than 126 years.

Monday, April 17

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045. Or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Saturday, April 22

Drug TakeBack Day in Urbana: 9 a.m. until noon, the Urbana Police Division, in partnership with the Urbana Kroger Pharmacy, will be providing citizens with a free opportunity to drop off old or unused medicines for disposal purposes. The collection will be accepting pills, liquids and needles but will not be accepting thermometers.

Celebrate Trails Day: at the Champaign Family YMCA from 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, May 20

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, May 21

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Monday, May 22

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in St. Paris: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at old junior high property

Saturday, June 10

Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event

Saturday, June 17

Vintage Car Show – Showcasing cars between 1890-1930: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana