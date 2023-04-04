Mercy provider to discuss genetics and cancer risk

Submitted story

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield announced that Cancer Genetics Counselor Susan Weisman, APRN, CNP, will be speaking on the topic of genetics and cancer risk in the April edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series.

During the event, Weisman will discuss how our genes impact our health and cancer risk. While cancer itself can’t be passed down from parent to child, a genetic change that increases one’s risk of cancer can be inherited, which is why cancer sometimes appears to run in families.

According to the National Cancer Institute, up to 10 percent of all cancers may be caused by inherited genetic changes. Also as part of this event, Weisman will discuss the latest on research and genetic testing.

The speaking event will take place on Wednesday, April 12 from noon to 1 p.m. It will offer both online viewing via Zoom as well as in-person attendance at CoHatch the Market (101 South Fountain Avenue, Springfield – Corner Conference Room).

In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required. You can email jdahlberg@mercy.com to reserve your seat or to request the virtual link.

Info from Mercy Health