‘Bad Art by Good People’ returns

Submitted story

A popular local fundraiser that supports local arts returns this year.

The polls are now open for the 12th annual “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist “celebrities” creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

This year’s local artists include John Atkins, retired funeral director; Nicole Bloemhard, The Peoples Savings Bank; Marsha Hiltibran, Crabill’s; David Hoskins, Civista Wealth Management; Kate Johnson, Carmazzi’s; Chad Lensman, Graham Local Schools; Isabel Martin, Bell’s Flowers; Bobbi McKee, Downsize Farm/Spotted Cow/Spotted Owl; Brad Millice, Farmers and Merchants State Bank; Jeff Morgan, Scott’s; Jeremiah Stocksdale, Bundy Baking Solutions; Michael Terry, Champaign County Sheriff Office; Patrick Trenor, Urbana City Schools and Lisa Yates, BHHS Metro & Fields Realty.

The celebrity artist this year is Carol Burnett, American actress, comedian, singer and writer. This piece was donated to the fundraiser by Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout and it will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, May 5.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

Dinner auction

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 -9 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the VFW Hall, 220 East Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after dinner. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

The gold sponsors for the event are The V. Patrick Hamilton Group/REMAX Alliance and Patrick & Tiffany Field.

Silver sponsor is CRSI.

Bronze sponsor is Civista Bank.

Check out the Arts Council’s Facebook page for information leading up to the event at www.facebook.com/CCACUrbana.

For more information, contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.

Info from Champaign County Arts Council