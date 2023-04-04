WL-S girls win OHC Preview Track Meet

NORTH LEWISBURG – The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team won the 12-team Ohio Heritage Conference Preview Meet at Triad on Monday.

Team scores were 1st WLS 138.5, 2nd Fairbanks 133, 3rd Mechanicsburg 84, 4th Triad 76.5, 5th Southeastern 52, 6th Greenon 44.5, 7th Madison Plains 41, 8th Cedarville 35.5, 9th Greeneview 26, 10th SCC 11th Northeastern 9, 12th West Jefferson 6.

The Tigers were led by three first-place relay teams including the 4×800 team of Malia Miller, Ashley Yoder, Teagan Boyd and Breece Gullett (10:20.66), the 4×200 team of Sophia Hardwick, Gwen McCullough, Claire Longshore, and Mallory Bostick (1:54.64) and the 4×100 team of Tori Douthwaite, Elise Longshore, Chloe Griffith and Gwen McCullough (55:04). In addition, Sophia Hardwick won the discus (93-09).

Placing second for WL-S were Kenzie Bahan in shot put (30-11), Lena Kauffman pole vault (8-0), Breece Gullett 800 meter run (2:30.74) and the 4×400 relay team of Claire Longshore, Teagan Boyd, Breece Gullett and Mallory Bostick (4:25.63).

Third-place finishers included Sophia Hardwick in the 100 meter hurdles (17.58) and 300 meter hurdles (49.71), and Taylor Kennedy 3200 meter run (13:12.40).

Finishing fourth were Claire Longshore in the 100 meter hurdles (18.49) and 300 meter hurdles (51.95), Ashley Yoder 1600 meter run (5:48.4), and Mallory Bostick 400 meter dash (1:04.45).

Fifth place finishers were Isabella Hardwick discus (82-01), Tina Douthwaite pole vault (7-0), Lily Smith 3200 meter run (14:01.06), Chloe Griffith 100 meter dash (14.19).

Chipping in sixth place finishes were Anna Knox long jump (13-06.5), Aubree Timmons shot put (26-07.75), and Malia Miller 1600 meter run (5:56.30).

Rounding out the Tiger scores in seventh place were Anna Knox in high jump (4-06) and Gwen McCullough in 8th place in the 800 meter run (2:44.16).

The West Liberty-Salem Boys track team competed at the OHC Preview meet hosted at Triad.

The team finished 4th out of 12 teams.

The WL-S boys team placed fourth. Greeneview had 123 points, followed by Mechanicsburg 92.33, Cedarville 90 and WL-S 77.5.

Placing first for WL-S were Jackson Steider 110m hurdles 16.78.

Slayde Merriman was second in the pole vault 10-6, Taryn Bradley was third in the 110m hurdles 19.78 and 300m hurdles 48.02 and the 4x800m relay team of Caleb Larson, Dylan King, Brevin Louden, Garrett Wallen was third in 9:15.38.

Placing fourth were Joey LaRoche High Jump 5-4, Jackson Steider Long Jump 17-6.5, Mark Bair Discus 114-3 and the 4x400m relay team of Troy Bradley, Jake Lauck, Clay McAuley, Lincoln Henderson 3:53.56.

Placing fifth were Dylan King 1600m 4:58.95, Hunter Knotts High Jump 5-2 and Craig Stanford Pole Vault 9-0.

Placing 6th were Caleb Larson 1600m 4:59.95, Troy Bradley 400m 55.74 and Mark Bair Shot Put 37-11.

The 4x200m relay team of Wyatt Longaberger, Daniel Neer, Silas Kaufman and Alex Boyer was eighth in 1:54.45.

Results for Mechanicsburg and Triad were not reported.

Junior high

Graham Middle School track athletes were in action at Riverside on March 30 and Tecumseh on April 3.

Top finishers at the Riverside meet for the boys were Sully Uhl in the 110 meter hurdles (18.44) 1st and Jaxon Bowman (20.47) 2nd; Dylan Clem in the long jump (14-11) 2nd; and the 4×400 meter relay team of Haden Lehman, Clem, Uhl and Bowman (4:25.99) 2nd. The boys finished third out of seven teams.

For the girls at the Riverside meet, top finishers were the 4×200 meter relay team of Ashley Ekey, Rachel Birchfield, Kaylin Hedrick, and Grace Yukon (2:00.62) 1st and the 4×400 meter relay team of Maleah Erter, Yukon, Elizabeth Diltz and Leila Konicki (5:15.94) 2nd. The girls finished fourth out of seven teams.

At the Tecumseh meet, the top finishers for the boys placing first were the 4×800 meter relay team of Jaxon Bowman, Dylan Clem, Hunter DeMarco and Jessie Jenkins (10:17.73); Sully Uhl in the 110 hurdles (19.24) and the 200 hurdles (31.34); the 4×200 meter relay team of Alex Daubenspeck, Gavin McWhinney, Jared Ekey and DeMarco (2:13.92), and the 4×400 meter relay team of Haden Lehman, Clem, Uhl, and Bowman (4:34.33). The boys finished second out of four teams.

For the girls, top finishers placing first were Liv Hines in the shot put (24-3), Leila Konicki in the high jump (4-7), Elizabeth Diltz in the 200 meter hurdles (38.72) and the 4×400 meter relay team of Grace Yukon, Tori Ford, Diltz, and Maleah Erter (5:21.86). The girls finished fourth.

Triad’s Awesom Mitchell (pictured) wins the long jump at the OHC Preview Meet on Monday. Photo by John Coffman Photography