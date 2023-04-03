WL-S hosts academic excellence banquet

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – On Thursday, March 17, WL-S administrators recognized 85 high school students at the Academic Excellence Banquet. Students invited to the banquet are required to maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher for the entire school year. For some students this commitment begins in 8th grade if they are selected to begin high school level Algebra and Biology classes. For others, this includes their college level courses and high school classes combined.

Mr. Johnson opened the ceremony remarking that the students being recognized are among some of the top leaders in the school. Many students are athletes, artists and fine art students including band and choir. Some students were in both sports and musical or community action organizations. They are active in the FFA, Student Council, 4H, church and other clubs both in and outside of school.

Still, their commitment and dedication to their studies proves they have learned to maintain a high level of self-discipline.

This year, 24 freshman, 26 sophomores, 17 juniors and 18 seniors were recognized. Seniors, who are invited for the third or fourth year, are also invited to honor an educator who made a positive impact on their academic experience. Sixteen of the 18 seniors have attended three or four years consecutively.

Submitted by WL-S

Freshmen. Front row (left to right): Emery Longaberger, Brady Kauffman, Geneva Estep, Lance Campbell, Dustin Bolton. Row 2: Abbie Thoman, Marisa Smith, Emma Smith, Kaylee Powell, Wyatt Longaberger. Row 3: Brevin Louden, Ava Poppe, Breece Gullett, Addison Hutton. Row 4: Dylan King, Mason Helms. Row 5: Haylee Earles, Gavin Greenhill, Levi Miller, Kamden Hissong, Naomi Kole. Not pictured: Ava Astorino, Lyndee Harrison, Caleb Ling, Eli Christison. Submitted photo Sophomores. Front row (left to right): Bexley Wilcoxon. Akira Whitman, Kennedy Wallace, Marley Myers, Rebekah Hudson. Row 2: Caleb Hershberger, Madeline McGill, Londyn Loveless, Audrey Collins, Teagan Boyd. Row 3: Quentin Rudolph, Max Rudolph, Daniel Neer, Clayton McAuley, Isabella Hardwick, Jessa Beard. Row 4: Craig Stanford, Eli Adkins, Aaron Campbell. Row 5: Isaiah Reames, Luke McGill, Taran Logwood, Owen Barger. Not pictured: Ava Johnson, Illa Kerns, Nathan Neuerman. Submitted photo Juniors. Front row: Addison McAuley, Abigail Miller, Alexis Helms, Zander Fahenstock, Emma Bails. Row 2: Lillian Weaver, Lily Smith, Kenzie Phillips, Ivy Cline, Kerrigan Burgel. Row 3: Veronica Wall, Chaley Wade, Joseph LaRoche, Mallory Bostick, Madeline Cole. Not pictured: Sophia Hardwick, Abby Guest, Megan Hollar, Sari Kitchen. Submitted photo Seniors. Row 1: Brittany Neer, Tina Douthwaite, Maggie Davis, Lena Kauffman, Allie Bolton. Row 2: Makenna Smith, Whitney Ridenbaugh, Rylie Schultz, Trinity Floyd, Carlee Hausler, Isabelle Wilson. Row 3: Adam Stapleton, Logan Phillips, Christian Davis, Lexy Lee, Kayla Cole, Arianna Chapman. Not Pictured: Elyssa Cheetham, Anika Christison, Amelia Hudson. Submitted photo