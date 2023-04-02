Ribbon-cutting at Little Birds Cafe

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 24 for Little Birds Cafe’s grand opening. Little Birds Cafe offers breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. They are now located at 102 Springfield St. in St. Paris. You can reach the cafe by phone at 937-663-7272 and follow on social media. Pictured left to right are Bryan Fiedler, Spencer Mitchell, Sara Neer, Cindy Blair, Chief Eric Smith, Brenda Cook, Angie Lumbatis, Aaralyn Maddux, Hayley Allen, Harper Herrmann, Phoenix Fiedler, Brittney Fiedler (Rickmon), Kinley Maddux, Christie Rickmon, Terry Rickmon, Frank Blair, Gina Verlaney, Derek Windle and Andria Little.

