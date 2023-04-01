PET CAT OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Sinbad! Sinbad is a one-year-old neutered male who is just as friendly as can be. He will sit on your lap and loves to be petted. Sinbad also gets along well with the other cats so he will likely do well in just about any home. Come meet him in the Catacabana Roomat PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS