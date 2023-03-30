Urbana, WL-S lose in baseball

Visiting Tecumseh beat Urbana, 8-2, in CBC baseball on Thursday.

The Arrows scored 5 runs in the second inning.

WL-S falls

MARYSVILLE – A two-run walk-off left West Liberty-Salem on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat to Marysville in non-league baseball on Thursday.

Jake Evans was strong on the mound for the Tigers (1-1), holding the Monarchs to 3 runs on 6 hits. Austin Olejniczak led WL-S with two hits in four at-bats.

UHS tennis falls

Kenton Ridge topped Urbana, 4-1, in CBC boys tennis on Thursday.

UHS is now 0-2 overall.