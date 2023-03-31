Then and Now: NW corner of Monument Square

Submitted story

These photos are of the northeast corner of Monument Square, the then photo was taken in 1929 (auto license) and the now photo was taken recently.

The businesses identified in the then photo are as follows: 1. Thomas Motor Sales, 110 Miami St. (now a parking lot) 2. Peoples Outfitting Co., W. A. Strapp proprietor, 106 Miami St. 3. Residences of G. W. Fleming at 30 ½ Mon. Sq. and Mrs. Martha Murray at 31 ½ Mon. Sq. 4. Conylers Jewelry Store, Mon. Sq. & Miami St. 5. Priller’s Meat Market, 33 Mon. Sq. 6. R. J. Baker Real Estate & Insurance, 35 ½ Mon. Sq. 7. J. A. Banta Book Store, Mon. Sq. 8. Marsh Dry Goods Co., 36 Mon. Sq. 9. W. E. Brown office, 38 ½ Mon. Sq. 10. The C. A. Squire Co. clothier, 38 Mon. Sq. (Uhlman’s opened at this location in 1937). 11. Inskeep & Warren Vet, surg. Mon. Sq. 12. Hume Hardware Store, 40 Mon. Sq. 13. Jaffe’s Women’s Wear, Mon. Sq.

The Urbana Brewing Co. is now located at the former site of J. A. Banta Book Store. Urbana Lofts, Urbana’s newest upscale loft community, now is at the former location of C. A. Squire Co. and later Uhlman’s. Its official open house is today, March 31.

___

The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Info from CCHS

Pictured is the northwest part of Monument Square today. Submitted photo