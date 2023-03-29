Mayberry shines at University of Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – Mechanicsburg High School graduate Eli Mayberry has shined as a freshman bowler at the University of Pikeville.

On Feb. 9, he was awarded the Mid-Southern Conference Freshman of the Year Award after averaging a 220.9 for 24 conference games, He had a high game of 289 and was named First-Team All-Conference.

On March 22, Mayberry was named the 2023 NAIA Rookie of the Year, the first in UPike’s school history and he was also named an NAIA All-American.

The University of Pikeville team will be traveling to Las Vegas on April 19-22 to compete in the Intercollegiate Team Championships.

At Mechanicsburg, Mayberry was part of the 2021 and 2022 Division II boys state bowling championship teams.