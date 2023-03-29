CACC finishes ‘Buy a Heart’ campaign

Submitted story

As the Cancer Association of Champaign County closes its annual “Buy a Heart” campaign, we wish to express our gratitude to the residents for helping to make this year’s campaign a success.

To the many businesses who sold and displayed our hearts, to every one of you who bought a heart or gave in any way, and to our wonderful group of volunteers, our deepest thanks.

Over $.90 of every dollar donated directly benefits cancer patients in our county communities. These funds help defray the costs of transportation, medications, treatments, and prothesis, now at the rate of up to $500 per month for each patient.

For more information, please visit our website at cancerassociationofchampaigncounty.org, call 937-653-3899, or visit our Facebook page.

Submitted by Carol White, Teresa Hill, & Sally Kyte

Co-chairs of campaign