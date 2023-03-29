West Jefferson nips Mechanicsburg in softball

WEST JEFFERSON – Mechanicsburg opened the season with a 3-2 loss to West Jefferson in OHC softball on Tuesday.

For the Indians, Addie DeLong was 3 for 3.

Triad falls

SPRINGFIELD – Northeastern beat Triad, 11-6, in OHC softball on Tuesday.

The Cardinals (0-1, 0-1) trailed, 8-2, after two innings.

JV softball

Kenton Ridge topped West Liberty-Salem, 11-8, in jayvee softball on Tuesday. For the Tigers, Audrey Collins had a 2-run homer, Olivia Reichardt went 3 for 4, Rylie Shultz went 2 for 4 with a 3-RBI double and Briley Sullivan went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

UHS tennis falls

Jonathan Alder defeated Urbana, 4-1, in CBC boys tennis on Tuesday.