Holy Week Services set at Urbana UMC

The Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St., invites the community to the following Holy Week worship services:

Palm Sunday, April 2, 10:30 a.m.: Will feature the senior choir in the cantata “The Passion and the Promise” by Lloyd Larson and Mark Hayes.

Stations of the Cross, April 4-6: Sign up for a date to participate on UUMC’s Facebook page – Tuesday, April 4, 7 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, April 5, noon to 1 p.m.; or Thursday, April 6, 7 to 8 a.m.

This personal time of reflection in the church’s sanctuary will give worshipers an opportunity to retrace on their own Jesus’ final steps in Jerusalem up to the hill where He was crucified. A printed guide will lead worshippers through the 12 stations, each designated by a piece of art by Scott Erickson. Communion will be offered.

Easter Services, Sunday, April 9

8 a.m. Sunrise Service: A drive-in service at Freedom Grove Park by the Champaign County Community Center. Sit in your car and listen on the radio, or bring a chair and sit outside, weather permitting. Breakfast will be available. Text “breakfast” to 937-653-4593 to sign up.

10:30 a.m. Easter Service: At the church, to celebrate Christ’s resurrection.

Easter offering will be collected to support:

· Champaign County Hope4Good, a nonprofit through which local churches help meet community members’ needs, such as rental assistance, home repairs, food, children’s needs, and more.

· Urbana Elementary School’s collection of sweat pants (S, M, L) and headphones, to help students in need succeed.

For more information, visit urbanaumc.com.

