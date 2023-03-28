The following briefs were submitted by local 4-H members:

On Sunday, March 26, Darby Creek Swine 4-H club held our first meeting at our advisor’s house. We discussed our community service projects and skillathon for the Ohio State Fair and the Champaign County Fair. Then we had to elect our officers. We also did some practice for the skillathon. Our next meeting is on Sunday, April 16th at 1pm at our advisor’s house.

-Submitted by H. Alty

____

The meeting was held at the first baptist church on March 19, 2023. The president of the meeting was George Sloan the pledge of allegiance was held by Jerome and the 4-H pledge was held by Sully secretary for this meeting with Elijah and the treasurer was Sully the word various leader and officer reports. The vice president was Dillan. They answered with their favorite movie. The booth report was organizing needed resources. Health and safety report was in and talked about making your home efficient and program report was talking about activities. recreation talked about snack sign up. Some announcements were Elijah and Sully posted pictures of all the programs members and posted them on Facebook. Landon and Barrett brought the refreshments.

-Submitted by Elijah Cayten