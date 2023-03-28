Community Maundy Thursday and Good Friday worship services announced

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday worship services will be offered for the community by Messiah Lutheran Church, Urbana United Methodist Church, Urbana Church of the Nazarene, First Presbyterian Church and the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany.

The Maundy Thursday service, Love One Another, will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 6 at the Church of the Epiphany, 230 Scioto St., Urbana.

The Good Friday service, Going to the Cross Together, will be held at noon April 7, at the First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St., Urbana.

Info from event organizers