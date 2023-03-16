Mechanicsburg seeking third-grade teacher

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg School Board of Education met on Monday, March 13 at 6 p.m. at Mechanicsburg Schools.

Superintendent Danielle Prohaska shared with the board a letter from members of the community. The letter acknowledged some positive observations the couple made while recently attending a sporting event. Prohaska stated that she felt it was “nice to see the perspective of our community members when they attend our events.”

Students from the senior class, Senior Class President Taylor Miller and Senior Class Vice President Danielle Schipfer, presented the board with a request on behalf of the class. The request was to allow the senior class’ last day of school to be May 23, three days before the school’s calendar year ends. The board stated it will take this request into consideration.

Prohaska presented the board with the first readings of an updated PreK-3 teacher job description, and for Neola Policy Updates. Prohaska stated that the Neola policy updates were in majority updating language and verbiage, particularly regarding technology policies. Noela is a firm that serves school districts in several states, helping school boards ensure that the policies they have in place are “legally compliant and represent the educational philosophy” of each district.

During the ‘Continuous Improvement Report’ portion of the meeting, students from the school’s “BPA” (Business Professionals of America) presented to the board. Students Emma Rodgers, Sarah Beattie and Alyssa Welsh shared with the board projects that they completed on video production and graphic design.

Prohaska then shared with the board that there will be an open position for a third-grade teacher for the upcoming school year. The position is now posted externally and can be found on the school’s website.

The next board of education meeting will be held on April 10 at 6 p.m.

Reach the writer at UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com