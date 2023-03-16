Second Harvest Food Bank adds new staff positions

SPRINGFIELD – Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) continues to invest in its neighbors in Champaign, Clark and Logan counties through the addition of new full-time staff positions.

In the past six months, joining the administrative team have been Faith Schiffer (Finance Director), Toni Tayloe-Haddix (Procurement Manager) and most recently, Jennifer Brunner (Development Director). The latter two positions are funded by a three-year grant awarded by Feeding America.

“Feeding America is committed to helping partner food banks build capacity in order to better help the communities they serve. We know these positions play critical roles in meeting the needs of neighbors facing hunger,” said Amy Beros, Vice President, Strategic Capacity Development at Feeding America. “We are honored to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank through this investment and support the important work they are doing in Champaign, Clark and Logan counties.”

The strategic vision for SHFB is to build an entire development team led by Brunner, who joins three-year SHFB veteran, Audrey Vanzant (Development Manager). Top priorities for fundraising include securing new grant opportunities to expand current programs and outreach, increasing donor engagement and welcoming more new donors to its mission.

“Second Harvest is very fortunate to have this opportunity to grow our team with the support of Feeding America. Over the past three years, food insecurity has increased substantially in our service area. Bringing on a development director with donor retention and cultivation history and a food procurement manager with grocery retail experience will allow us to raise the funds and secure the poundage of food to meet the increasing need,” shared Tyra L. Jackson, Second Harvest Food Bank Executive Director.

For more information about SHFB or to learn how to get involved, visit www.theshfb.org.

About Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Champaign, Clark and Logan Counties is a member of Feeding America and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. It serves the tri-county community by sourcing, collecting, storing and distributing approximately 6 million pounds of food to 65 non-profit member agencies who feed the hungry directly. Second Harvest is focused on bringing healthy, nutritious food to those in our communities struggling with hunger through innovative programs such as senior food initiatives and mobile pantry distributions.

Second Harvest Food Bank is a registered 501-c-3 nonprofit organization with EIN: 83-2134113.

Submitted by Second Harvest Food Bank