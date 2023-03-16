Appraisal Fair set for March 23

Charles Emory (right) awaits the appraisal of the gun he presented during the 2022 Antique Appraisal Fair at the Champaign County Historical Museum. The appraiser, Buzz Jackson, specializes in militaria and antiques and will be present at the 2023 Antique Fair to be held on March 23 from 5:30-8;30 p.m. at the museum. Presale tickets are $20 each and available at the museum, Chamber of Commerce and Urbana banks. The ticket includes a verbal appraisal of one item, a complimentary glass of wine and “bistro”-style refreshments hosted by Freshwater Farms of Urbana.

