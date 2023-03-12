Graham claims 22nd straight state title

COLUMBUS – Graham won its 22nd straight Division II state wrestling title here at the Schottenstein Center on Sunday.

The Falcons had 157 points and Columbus DeSales was second with 120.5.

Graham’s Brogan Tucker (132 pounds) and Gunner Cramblett (165) each claimed individual state titles.

In the finals, Tucker defeated Donovan Paes of Streetsboro, 7-5, and Cramblett defeated Oliver Byerly of Jonathan Alder, 5-4.

Also in the finals, Graham’s Hayden Hughes (138) lost to David McClelland of DeSales, 5-0, and Graham’s Eli Jacks lost to Dominic Hoffarth of Louisville, 6-1.

In addition for the Falcons, Colt Ryan placed third at 120, Bryce Kohler was third at 144 and Luke James was third at 158.

In their third-place matches, Ryan defeated Larry Moreno of Wauseon, 5-2; Kohler pinned Nathan Kulbe of Batavia in 2:20 and James defeated Owen Eagan of DeSales, 9-4.

Graham’s Jake Landis placed eighth at 106.

For Mechanicsburg in Division III, Ronnie Thomas placed fourth at 190 and Zane Hitchcock was fifth at 215.