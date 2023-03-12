Upcoming local events and gatherings

Tuesday, March 14

Drive thru chicken noodle dinner: Concord UM Church, 2963 state Route 560, 4-7 p.m. Call 937-652-3764. Dinner includes: homemade noodles and chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, and dessert. Cost: donation.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board regular meeting: 6 p.m. at Salem Township Meeting Hall, 1635 E. Kingscreek Road, (Kingscreek), Urbana

Wednesday, March 15

Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Thursday, March 16

Author Beth Macy at Champaign County Library: 6:30 p.m. to discuss her most recent book, Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis. Program free to the public.

Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. at the municipal building

Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Cedar Bog presentation at Champaign County Historical Society: on the geology and effects of the last glacial invasion on this part of Ohio. At 2 p.m. Michelle Comer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will be giving a presentation on Cedar Bog, largest and best calcareous fen in Ohio which is a result of the culmination of several glacial events. Presentation will highlight this preserve as well as a few other glacial remnants in this discussion.

Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 2 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, March 20

DAR meeting: 1:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Library with a program on the America 250! Project. Members should bring information about their patriots

Wednesday, March 22

City of Urbana CRA Housing Council: 5 p.m., Urbana Municipal Building Training Room, 205 South Main Street, Urbana

Thursday, March 23

4th Annual Antique Appraisal Fair: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Friday, March 24

Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 2 and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29

Graham BOE meeting: 5:30 p.m. at GHS Media Center (changed from March 20)

Sunday, April 16

DAR History presentation at Champaign County Historical Society: at 2 p.m.,Chapter Regent, Kim Snyder, will give a presentation on the history of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), the history of the local Urbana Chapter, the Ohio State Society, and the impact of these local women. NSDAR is the largest lineage based women’s service organization in the world. Chapters exist in all 50 states and in countries around the world. Come learn how these descendants of American Revolution Patriots have impacted Champaign County for more than 126 years.

Monday, April 17

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045. Or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Saturday, April 22

Celebrate Trails Day: at the Champaign Family YMCA from 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, May 20

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, May 21

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, June 10

Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event

Saturday, June 17

Vintage Car Show – Showcasing cars between 1890-1930: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.