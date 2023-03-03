PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Maverick and I am a 2-1/2-year-old Boxer Mix boy. I am house-trained, good with children, other dogs and cats. I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. I am funny and athletic, but I am also quiet and dignified (just look at my photos!). I was found as a stray by a nice lady who brought me to Barely Used Pets so I could find a new forever home. I am good with children, cats and other dogs and I ride well in the car. Won’t you please come and meet me? I really want to find a new forever family.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets