Junior Achievement will be awarding scholarships

Junior Achievement of the Mad River Region will be awarding scholarships for 2023 graduates.

To qualify for a Junior Achievement scholarship, students must:

– Attend a high school in Clark, Champaign, Logan or Madison County

– Be a member of the graduating class of 2023

– Have completed any of Junior Achievement’s high school programs 0r have taught a Junior Achievement program

Complete applications (including all letters of recommendation) must be postmarked/emailed by March 17.

All scholarships are non-renewable. Scholarship funds are applied towards tuition, books and fees. The amount of the scholarship will be forwarded directly to the registrar of the college upon the presentation of a current tuition bill or statement to the Junior Achievement office.

Applications are available from your high school guidance office, Junior Achievement classroom teacher or the Junior Achievement office. The application, essay, letters of recommendation and transcript must be postmarked/emailed no later than March 17. Applications can be hand delivered to the Junior Achievement office at 14 East Main St., Suite 211, Springfield; mailed to Junior Achievement of Mad River Region, P.O. Box 1023, Springfield, Ohio 45501 or emailed to csteiner@jrachieve.net.

Scholarship winners will be notified by April 14. Scholarship recipients will be honored at the Junior Achievement Recognition held on May 10.

Questions? Contact to Crystal Steiner at 937-323-4725, csteiner@jrachieve.net.

Submitted by Junior Achievement of the Mad River Region

