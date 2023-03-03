PET CAT OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet May!

May is a beautiful young spayed female – orange and white. She was one of last summer’s kittens that were taken in by Champaign County’s TNR (trap-neuter-return group). May lived in a foster home up until now and she is so nice. She is in our Catacabana Room here at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS