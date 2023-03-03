Graham ahead at Division II district wrestling

WILMINGTON – Graham was in first place with 113.5 team points after the opening rounds of the Division II wrestling tournament on Friday.

Still alive in the championship round for the Falcons are 106 pounds Jake Landis, 113 Kaleb Morris, 120 Colt Ryan, 132 Brogan Tucker, 138 Hayden Hughes, 144 Bryce Kohler, 150 Eli Jacks, 157 Luke James, 165 Gunner Cramblett and 175 Joey Mockbee.

Still alive in the consolation rounds are 126 Carter DeMarco, 190 Chett Mannier, 215 Kaden Marshall and 285 Kaden Barnes.

Wrestling will resume here on Saturday.