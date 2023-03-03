Indians place 4th at girls state bowling tourney

COLUMBUS – Mechanicsburg placed fourth and Graham was eighth at the Division II girls bowling state tournament on Friday.

Bowerston Conotton Valley claimed the state title.

For Mechanicsburg, Taylor Rausch tied for 7th overall with a 589, Gwen Westfall was 23rd with a 558, Hannah Dingledine was tied for 36th with a 532 and Faith Ford was 43rd with a 519.

For Graham, Kailey Dowty was third with a 641, Gracie Astry was 12th with a 582 and Ashlyn Monaghan was 52nd with a 490.

For Urbana, Jazmyn Scott was 19th with a 565 and Riley Smith was tied for 33rd with a 536.

The Division II boys bowling state tournament will be held here at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on Saturday.